Leading 43-36 at halftime, Allen scored seven points in a 10-2 run to open the second half and the Cornhuskers (2-1) kept their double-digit lead, extending it to 25 points with a 10-0 run late in which Allen had eight points.
Junior Jaxon Knotek had a career-high 16 points, 12 in the first half, to lead the Bison (0-2). Lincoln native Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds and junior Tyree Eady had a career-high 13 boards with seven points.
Nebraska took off to a 19-4 lead in the first six minutes with Mayen scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers to end the run. Knotek beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven at the break.
The only other meeting between these program took place on Dec. 20, 1933, a 33-29 victory for the Cornhuskers in Fargo, N.D.
