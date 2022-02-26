Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia (14-15, 3-13). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.

After starting the season 12-1, the Mountaineers have lost six straight and 13 of their last 14 games.

West Virginia was in position to post a big win. But Texas went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Febres with 4:38 remaining.

Carr flipped in an off-balance shot in the lane for an 80-76 lead with 1:47 left. Curry made a layup, was fouled and sank a free throw with 11 seconds left to close the gap to 82-81.

Texas lost the ensuing inbounds pass when the ball went out of bounds off Andrew Jones with 9 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Sherman inbounded the ball to Curry, who missed a jumper from the top of the key. Allen was fouled getting the rebound with 1 second left. He missed both free throws but West Virginia couldn’t get a shot off in time.

Texas shot 63% (26 of 41) from the floor and outrebounded the Mountaineers 28-17.

But the Longhorns were held to one field goal and committed five turnovers over the first six minutes of the second half, allowing West Virginia to gain momentum before Allen took over down the stretch.

CUNNINGHAM EJECTED

Texas backup forward Brock Cunningham was ejected midway through the first half after a hard foul on Curry during a breakaway layup. It did nothing to throw off the Longhorns, who made 13 of their first 17 shots and cruised into halftime leading 43-37.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Despite committing 16 turnovers, the Longhorns won for the seventh time in the past nine meetings with West Virginia.

West Virginia: Coach Bob Huggins has seen stretches like this before. In the 2018-19 season, West Virginia lost 15 of 19 games to finish the regular season yet advanced to the league title game, where it lost to Kansas.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts No. 10 Baylor on Monday, then finishes the regular season at No. 5 Kansas next Saturday. The Longhorns lost to Baylor and beat the Jayhawks in earlier meetings.

West Virginia: Travels to Oklahoma on Tuesday before finishing at home against TCU on Saturday.

