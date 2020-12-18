Texas used a 23-3 run in the first quarter to pull away to a 27-9 lead. The Bulldogs (2-4) closed within single digits five times in the second quarter but got the deficit no closer than eight and trailed the Longhorns 59-44 at halftime.
Maddie Monahan scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Drake. Kierra Collier added 18 points and Allie Wooldridge set career marks with 13 points and 11 rebounds, recording her first double-double while also dishing out six assists.
