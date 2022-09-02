Allen-to-Smith combo leads Tarleton past MVSU 29-13

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Freshman quarterback Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes, all to Jaden Smith, and Tarleton defeated Mississippi Valley State 29-13 in a season opener on Thursday night.
Tarleton had over 500 yards total offense.
Tarleton broke out to a 16-0 lead at halftime and closed it out in the second half with two field goals by Adrian Guzman and the third hookup from Allen to Smith. Guzman was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.
The Delta Devils had 203 rushing yards but only 70 passing. Caleb Johnson carried 23 times for 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Jakobe Thomas had 14 carries for 80 yards and MVSU’s other touchdown.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF