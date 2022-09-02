Allen-to-Smith combo leads Tarleton past MVSU 29-13

Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 294 yards for the Texans. Deangelo Rosemond, another freshman, had 13 carries for 111 yards. Smith finished with 11 receptions for 95 yards and Gabe Douglas had five catches for 126. Linebackers Qua’Shawn Washington and D.J. Harris had 14 and 13 total tackles, respectively.

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Freshman quarterback Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes, all to Jaden Smith, and Tarleton defeated Mississippi Valley State 29-13 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Tarleton broke out to a 16-0 lead at halftime and closed it out in the second half with two field goals by Adrian Guzman and the third hookup from Allen to Smith. Guzman was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.