WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ronald Smith had seven catches for 113 yards a score and Chris Alleyne kicked three field goals to propel Columbia to a 23-15 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Alleyne capped an 8-play, 41-yard drive with a 33-yard field goal on the Lions’ first possession and Smith hooked up with Dillon Davis for a 14-yard TD on their second possession to give Columbia (2-0) a 10-0 lead. Alleyne added a pair of third-quarter field goals to stretch the lead to 16-0 and Ty Lenhart’s 1-yard TD plunge early in the fourth quarter made it 23-0.

The Hoyas (1-3) scored two fourth-quarter TDs — Jay Tolliver’s 1-yard run and a Gunther Johnson-to-Brandon Williams 20-yard passing score.

Columbia finished with 325 yards of offense, including 124 on the ground, while holding Georgetown to 25 yards rushing and 253 overall.

The Lions have won four straight games in the series and lead all-time 4-2.

