FULLERTON, Calif. — Kyle Allman Jr. scored 21 points to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 69-61 victory over UC Riverside on Thursday night for its first Big West Conference win.

Allman was 7 of 11 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Khalil Ahmad added 14 points for CSU Fullerton (5-12, 1-2), which shot 50 percent from the field. Allman and Ahmad made six of the Titans’ 10 3-pointers.

Callum McRae and Dominick Pickett scored 13 points apiece for UC Riverside (6-13, 0-3). Dikymbe Martin chipped in 11 points and five assists. The Highlanders shot just 4 of 16 from long range and committed 14 turnovers.

The game was tied at 40 with 13:24 to play. The Titans pulled away on a 20-8 run for a 60-48 lead with 4:24 remaining. Ahmad made two 3-pointers and Jamal Smith scored five of his seven points during the stretch.

