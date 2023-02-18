Allocco and Princeton host Yale

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yale Bulldogs (17-7, 7-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (17-7, 8-3 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Princeton -1; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Yale Bulldogs after Matt Allocco scored 20 points in Princeton's 78-67 victory against the Brown Bears. The Tigers are 9-2 in home games. Princeton averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 in Ivy League play. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 15.0 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Pierce is averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

John Poulakidas is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11 points. EJ Jarvis is shooting 54.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

