Allocco's 20 lead Princeton past Brown 78-67

The win, coupled with Yale’s loss to Brown, leaves the Tigers alone in first place in the Ivy League, one game ahead of both Yale and Penn with three games remaining in the regular season.

Allocco was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Tigers (17-7, 8-3). Tosan Evbuomwan scored 17 points while going 6 of 17 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Blake Peters was 5 of 8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.