Almonor has 25, Fairleigh Dickinson beats Merrimack 71-63

TEANECK, N.J. — Ansley Almonor’s 25 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Merrimack 71-63 on Thursday night.
The Warriors (2-13) were led by Jordan Minor, who recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Javon Bennett added 15 points and four steals for Merrimack. Ziggy Reid also had 14 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Centenary (NJ) while Merrimack visits Wagner.
