BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Francis Alonso and Isaiah Miller combined for 14 points in the final three minutes to give UNC Greensboro an 83-75 win over Samford in a Southern Conference opener on Saturday.

The Spartans (12-2, 1-0) trailed 48-36 at the break but opened the second half on a 12-5 run capped by a 3-point play by Kaleb Hunter to close to 53-48 with 15:02 to go. They were down 71-69 with three minutes left when Alonso sank a jumper and Miller followed with a layup to spark the final game-winning surge.

Alonso led the Spartans, scoring a season-high 30 points — 17 coming at the free-throw line on 21 attempts. Miller added 20 points and Hunter 14. The teams combined to shoot 68 free throws.

Samford was up 24-11 early in the first half and led by as many as 14, 48-34, just before halftime.

Myron Gordon scored 16 points, 10 at the line, for the Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1).

