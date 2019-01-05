LEXINGTON, Va. — Francis Alonso made a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to break a tie and UNC Greensboro remained undefeated in Southern Conference play, defeating VMI 71-68 on Saturday.

After VMI missed a 3-pointer and got its defensive rebound, the Keydets’ James Dickey made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds remaining. Leading by two points with eight seconds left, UNCG’s Isaiah Miller made the first of two free throws. After Miller’s miss, VMI’s Jake Stephens rebounded and took the ball upcourt but his 3-pointer at the other end was blocked by Kyrin Galloway.

Miller and Alonso scored 17 points apiece to lead the Spartans (14-2, 3-0).

Bubba Parham scored 17 for the Keydets (6-8, 0-3), Garrett Gilkeson had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Sarju Patel scored 14 points.

UNCG made 22 of 27 free throws and VMI was good on 14 of 18 from the line.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.