TAMPA, Fla. — Shizz Alston Jr. had 24 points, including the game-winning free throw, as Temple narrowly defeated South Florida 70-69 in overtime on Saturday night.

South Florida’s LaQuincy Rideau tied it at 69 with a layup with 11 seconds left in overtime before Alston made 1 of 2 free throws for the final score. The Bulls’ David Collins missed two free throws with one second to go.

Nate Pierre-Louis had 14 points for Temple (19-7, 9-4 American Athletic Conference), including two free throws that tied it at 59 to force overtime. J.P. Moorman II added eight rebounds.

Temple trailed 23-20 at halftime, a season low for first-half points.

Rideau had 16 points for the Bulls (17-8, 7-6). David Collins added 15 points and Xavier Castaneda had 11.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Temple defeated South Florida 82-80 on Jan. 12. Temple plays Tulsa at home next Saturday. South Florida matches up against Houston on the road next Saturday.

