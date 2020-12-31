It was the first time this season Boise State scored at least 100 points.
Ralph Agee had 13 points for the Spartans (1-5, 0-3), who have now lost five consecutive games.
Richard Washington, the Spartans’ leading scorer entering the contest at 22.0 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Due to restricitions set in place by Santa Clara County in response to COVID-19, the
The game was played at Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center. The Spartans have relocated to Phoenix to play their 2020-21 conference slate until regulations allow for their return to the Bay Area.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.