San Jose State relocated to Phoenix after COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County prohibited contact sports.
Marcus Shaver Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Boise State (8-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference). Kigab added 13 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 12 points.
Washington had 26 points for the Spartans (1-6, 0-4), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Dalcourt added 23 points. Ralph Agee had 12 points.
Boise State defeated San Jose State 106-54 on Thursday, the largest margin of victory in a conference game in program history.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.