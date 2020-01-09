Abu Kigab added 12 points for the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) and RJ Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alston Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.
Bryce Hamilton had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marvin Coleman added 12 points and five steals. Amauri Hardy had 10 points and eight rebounds.___
