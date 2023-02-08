Alston, Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-12, 5-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-14, 2-8 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -3.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Wednesday. The Ramblers are 6-4 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 5-6 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.9 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

