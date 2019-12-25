Abu Kigab had 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (8-5). Robin Jorch added 10 points and RJ Williams had nine rebounds.

Daryl Edwards had 14 points for the Miners (9-4). Kaden Archie and Souley Boum each had 11 points.

Boise State plays Cal State Northridge at home on Saturday. UTEP takes on Florida International on the road on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD