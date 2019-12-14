The Broncos made 15 of 29 3-point attempts for 52% and shot 59% overall.
The Hornets (2-8), playing their 10th game in a 15-game stretch away from home to start the season, shot 36% and only 18% (5 of 28) from the arc. Leon Daniels led the team with 12 points and Tobi Ewuosho had 10. Ewuosho has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.
