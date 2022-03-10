The Hokies are 11-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hokies won 79-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 24 points, and Paul Atkinson led the Fighting Irish with 19 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Prentiss Hubb is averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.
Keve Aluma is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hokies. Nahiem Alleyne is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Hokies: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.