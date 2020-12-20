Myles Carter led the Hornets (0-3) with 17 points and Dominik Fragala scored 10.
Georgia Tech had an 11-point lead in the first half and led by 10 at the break. Delaware State closed within 45-39 early in second half, and then Georgia Tech went on a 31-5 run, capped by 20 straight points within a four-minute span, to lead 76-44 before the 11-minute mark.
Georgia Tech made 33 of 60 shots from the field (55%).
___
