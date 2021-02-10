Leon Ayers III and Ross Cummings had 13 points apiece for Mercer (12-7, 5-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points.
Preston Parks had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-7). Jalen Dupree added 13 points. Staton-McCray had 12 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated Samford 89-82 last Monday.
