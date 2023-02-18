Alvarez's 19 lead Southern Miss over Georgia Southern 73-62

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Neftali Alvarez scored 19 points as Southern Miss beat Georgia Southern 73-62 on Saturday.
Tyren Moore led the Eagles (14-15, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Georgia Southern also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Carlos Curry. Andrei Savrasov also had 12 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Southern Miss visits Old Dominion while Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.