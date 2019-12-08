Penn State: The Nittany Lions have now been in a bowl game in all six seasons under coach James Franklin, who just got a new contract through 2025. This is their third New Year’s Six game for the coach.
LAST TIME
First meeting.
BOWL HISTORY
Memphis: First appearance in Cotton Bowl, sixth season in a row with a bowl, and 12th overall. Lost four bowls in a row.
Penn State: Fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, first in 45 years. 50th bowl appearance in school history.
___
