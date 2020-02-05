Mark Gasperini, who had 10 points, made three layups in the last five minutes, including the go-ahead bucket that made it 52-51 with 3:20 to go.
Cam Davis had 13 points for the Midshipmen (12-10, 6-5), who missed their final eight shots. Evan Wieck added 12 points and three assists.
American matches up against Army at home on Saturday. Navy plays Colgate on the road on Saturday.
