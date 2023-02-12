American faces Bucknell for conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (15-10, 7-7 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-17, 3-11 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles visit Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison in Patriot play Monday. The Bison are 5-7 on their home court. Bucknell is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 7-7 against Patriot opponents. American averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Alex Timmerman is shooting 52.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Rogers is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article