American hosts Army after Mann's 28-point outing

Army Black Knights (11-10, 5-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (12-7, 4-4 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Army plays the American Eagles after Chris Mann scored 28 points in Army’s 77-71 loss to the Navy Midshipmen. The Eagles are 5-2 in home games. American scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Black Knights are 5-3 in Patriot play. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for American.

Jalen Rucker is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

