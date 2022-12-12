American hosts Conway and VMI

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the American Eagles after Sean Conway scored 23 points in VMI’s 77-74 victory over the Radford Highlanders. The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 5.0.

The Keydets are 0-4 on the road. VMI has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is shooting 64.3% and averaging 13.0 points for American.

Conway is shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

