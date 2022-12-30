American hosts Fulton and Lafayette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (8-3) at Lafayette Leopards (2-11) Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -1.5; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts the American Eagles after CJ Fulton scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 90-65 victory over the La Salle Explorers. The Leopards are 0-2 in home games. Lafayette is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 5-2 on the road. American has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 12.6 points. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Geoff Sprouse averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article