American hosts Mann and Army

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Army Black Knights (11-10, 5-3 Patriot) at American Eagles (12-7, 4-4 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -4; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the American Eagles after Chris Mann scored 28 points in Army’s 77-71 loss to the Navy Midshipmen. The Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. American has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Black Knights are 5-3 in conference matchups. Army is second in the Patriot scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

Jalen Rucker is averaging 16.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article