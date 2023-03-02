Navy Midshipmen square off against the American Eagles in Patriot Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (16-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-12, 11-7 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -8; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen play in the Patriot Tournament against the American Eagles. The Midshipmen are 11-7 against Patriot opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Navy is third in the Patriot in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Daniel Deaver leads the Midshipmen with 6.8 boards.

The Eagles are 7-11 against Patriot teams. American is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Matt Rogers is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for American.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article