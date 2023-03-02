Navy Midshipmen square off against the American Eagles in Patriot Tournament

American Eagles (16-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (18-12, 11-7 Patriot)
The Eagles are 7-11 against Patriot teams. American is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.
Matt Rogers is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for American.
LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.