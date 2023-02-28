American plays in Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (12-19, 5-13 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-14, 7-11 Patriot) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -6; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles play in the Patriot Tournament against the Bucknell Bison. The Eagles’ record in Patriot games is 7-11, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. American ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 34.4% from downtown, led by Chris Gleaton shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 5-13 in Patriot play. Bucknell is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for American.

Xander Rice is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14 points and 3.7 assists. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

