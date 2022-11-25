American plays Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

American Eagles (3-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: American is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Saint Francis (PA). The Red Flash have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. American ranks ninth in the Patriot with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 22.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for Saint Francis (PA).

Geoff Sprouse is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.6 points. O’Neil is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for American.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

