American takes on Loyola (MD) in conference showdown

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-9, 0-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (9-3, 1-0 Patriot) Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -7; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces American in Patriot action Monday. The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. American averages 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-1 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Greyhounds meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging eight points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Eagles.

Kenny Jones is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Greyhounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

