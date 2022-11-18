American visits NJIT following Coleman's 28-point outing

American Eagles (1-2) at NJIT Highlanders (0-3)
Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays the American Eagles after Miles Coleman scored 28 points in NJIT’s 74-64 loss to the San Diego Toreros.
NJIT finished 11-18 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Highlanders averaged 63.0 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.
American went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-16 on the road. The Eagles averaged 63.5 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.