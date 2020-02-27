Garrett Sams chipped in 15 and JT Escobar had 12 for North Florida.
Mahamadou Diawara scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Hatters (15-15, 9-6). Christiaan Jones scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds. Joel Kabimba had 10 points.
The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season after winning 78-65 on Jan. 30. Stetson finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville at home on Saturday.
