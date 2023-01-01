Amoore's free throws put No. 7 Virginia Tech over No. 13 UNC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift No. 7 Virginia Tech to a 68-65 victory over No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday. Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.

With the game tied at 65, Virginia Tech called a timeout with 14.2 seconds to go. The Hokies ran the clock down, and Amoore was fouled by North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams while attempting a 3-pointer.

North Carolina (9-4, 0-2) called a timeout after Amoore’s third free throw. The Tar Heels tried to inbound the ball, but Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg knocked the pass into the backcourt and time ran out.

Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels with 21 points. North Carolina has lost three consecutive games.

Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Hokies, who survived despite 20 turnovers.

TIP-INS

North Carolina: The Tar Heels could have used Kelly in the final minute, but she fouled out on a charge call with 1:23 left. North Carolina looked unsettled on its final two possessions, and the end result was another close loss — three of the Tar Heels’ four losses have been by eight points or less.

Virginia Tech: Gregg was an unsung hero for the Hokies, who had lost two of their past three games. Her blocked shot of Anya Poole’s layup attempt with less than 30 seconds left set up the Hokies’ final possession. She also hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 to go that gave Virginia Tech a 65-64 lead. Gregg finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Virginia Tech lost at Clemson on Thursday, but may stay in the top 10 after beating the Tar Heels. North Carolina will drop several spots after losing two games over the past week.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Visits Miami on Thursday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts rival Virginia on Thursday.

