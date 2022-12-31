Amos' 36 lead C. Connecticut past Saint Francis (BKN)

Amos was 13 of 16 shooting, including 6 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Blue Devils (3-13). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Jay Rodgers was 3 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points.