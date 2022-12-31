Amos' 36 lead C. Connecticut past Saint Francis (BKN)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Kellen Amos scored 36 points as Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis Brooklyn 74-52 on Saturday.
The Terriers (6-7) were led by Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who recorded 12 points and six rebounds. Rob Higgins added 11 points, four assists and three steals for Saint Francis (BKN). Josiah Harris also recorded six points and 12 rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts LIU while Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Fairleigh Dickinson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.