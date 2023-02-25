Amos, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils to host Galette and the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-16, 7-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-20, 7-8 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nico Galette and the Sacred Heart Pioneers visit Kellen Amos and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in NEC play Saturday.

The Blue Devils have gone 6-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Pioneers are 7-8 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Snoddy is averaging 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Bryce Johnson is averaging 10.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article