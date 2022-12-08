Amos leads Cent. Conn. St. against Dartmouth after 20-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9)
The Big Green are 1-2 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Snoddy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Cent. Conn. St..
Dusan Neskovic is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.
