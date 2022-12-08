Amos leads Cent. Conn. St. against Dartmouth after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (4-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-9) New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Kellen Amos scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 63-57 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Blue Devils are 0-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 1.9.

The Big Green are 1-2 on the road.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amos is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Snoddy is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Cent. Conn. St..

Dusan Neskovic is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 12.0 points for Dartmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article