Amos leads Central Connecticut over Long Island 58-42

NEW YORK — Kellen Amos had 22 points to lead Central Connecticut to a 58-42 victory over Long Island University on Sunday.
Jacob Johnson had 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Sharks (2-18, 0-8), who have lost eight straight. Marko Maletic added 10 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. hosts Merrimack while LIU visits Sacred Heart.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.