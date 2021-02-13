From that point on, the Hoyas found their defense while their offense took off on a torrid run to build a 17-point lead en route to a 78-63 victory over Butler. The win broke a five-game home losing streak against the Bulldogs (7-11, 6-9 Big East).

“We didn’t start the game the way that I would have liked,” Ewing said. “Talked to them about — they’ve got to wake up. They came to the game this morning and the way that they started it, lackadaisical — talked to them about that before the game. Talked to them about it at the timeout. We were able to overcome it.”

AD

AD

Said senior guard Jahvon Blair: “He gave us that look.”

The Hoyas (6-10, 4-7) are 3-2 since covid issues within the program forced a three-week break. It has been the best stretch of their season, which included the first win over a ranked team (then-No. 15 Creighton), Saturday’s blowout and pushing No. 3 Villanova to the brink in a loss.

Saturday’s win included two new entrants into the Hoyas’ 1,000-point club, with Blair and senior Jamorko Pickett both reaching the milestone with three-pointers. Blair’s came on a pull-up from the right side just before halftime to give the Hoyas a 38-22 halftime advantage. Pickett knocked down his in transition at the 16:10 mark of the second half, also from the right wing. The pair are the 48th and 49th players in school history to score 1,000 points.

AD

“It’s great, but I’d rather take winning over 1,000 points,” Pickett said. “Patrick [Ewing] Jr. actually just said he reached the Final Four, but he didn’t have 1,000 points. I said, I’d trade that. I’d take that Final Four over 1,000 points.

AD

“It’s definitely a blessing. Especially being from the city, coming from the public schools, showing all the up-and-coming basketball players that this is possible. You can make it to a high-major Division I school and accomplish things like this.”

Ewing added, “I’m happy for them. They withstood the test of time.”

Blair finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Pickett had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Chudier Bile scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Georgetown and Qudus Wahab had 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

AD

Pickett laughed and confirmed he was trying to reach 1,000 points before Blair, saying they compete in everything, but Blair, as a guard with the ball in his hands much of the time, was looking out for his teammate. Blair now sits at 1,010 points, Pickett 1,002.

AD

“I kind of knew how much [Pickett] needed, so I was trying to get it for him,” Blair said. “I was trying to, like, look around and see where he would be at. So, I was kind of looking out for him.”

Bo Hodges, Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris each scored 12 points for Butler, and preseason all-Big East forward Bryce Nze was held to four points on 2-for-8 shooting.

For the second straight game, the Hoyas got out to a brutal start, this time including a pair of turnovers from Blair, an airballed three-pointer from Bile and a wild missed layup from Blair.

AD

Ewing called timeout with his team trailing 4-0, and everything changed. The Hoyas immediately went on a 13-0 run capped by a Wahab dunk and later had a 16-3 stretch to seize control. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 or more points for the final 28:46 of the game.

AD

Butler shot 39 percent from the floor and committed 15 turnovers. The Hoyas shot 52.2 percent overall and went 11 for 22 from three-point range.

“Obviously disappointing, just from an energy and effort standpoint,” Butler Coach LaVall Jordan said. “Coming out of the gate, the toughest team set the rules.”

Notes: Jordan wore a shirt featuring a quote on the front from former Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. that read, “Don’t let the sum total of your existence be 8-10 pounds of air.” The back of the shirt had the words “The Legacy Continues” and the names of minority coaches. . . .