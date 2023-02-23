Anderson and SE Louisiana host Lamar

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SE Louisiana Lions (15-13, 9-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (9-19, 5-10 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -4.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces the Lamar Cardinals after Boogie Anderson scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 78-76 overtime win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cardinals are 6-7 on their home court. Lamar is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Lions have gone 9-6 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is fourth in the Southland shooting 36.5% from downtown. Alec Woodard leads the Lions shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is averaging 17.5 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.3 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Lamar.

Woodard averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

