Anderson scored on a 5-yard keeper for the game’s first score. He added a 6-yarder for a 24-7 third-quarter lead. Buchanan scored on a 25-yard run in the third quarter and added a 40-yarder in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks’ lone TD came on Colby Suits’ 6-yard pass to Malik Jackson with 2:12 left in the first half before Landon Salyers made it a 17-7 halftime lead with a 40-yard field with two seconds left.
The Black Knights (1-1) rushed for 436 yards, led by Buchanan with 106 yards on 11 carries. Anderson had 95 on 21 carries.
Suits thew for 148 yards and a score. The Warhawks (0-1) had only 200 yards offense, 163 through the air.
As was the case in Army’s 42-0 season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee State last weekend, attendance at Michie Stadium was limited to just Cadets.
