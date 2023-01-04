Anderson, Duax lead Northern Iowa past Valparaiso 69-67

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso 69-67 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Panthers (7-8, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Cole Henry finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.