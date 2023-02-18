Anderson hits game-winner for SE Louisiana in OT

COMMERCE, Texas — Boogie Anderson hit a short jumper as time ran out in overtime for the last of his 24 points in Southeastern Louisiana’s 78-76 overtime victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday night.
Jerome Brewer Jr. led the Lions (11-17, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 12 points for Texas A&M-Commerce. In addition, JJ Romer Rosario finished with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.