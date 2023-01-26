Anderson leads Detroit Mercy against Robert Morris after 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (8-13, 4-6 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Damezi Anderson scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-67 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Colonials have gone 5-2 at home. Robert Morris is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans are 4-6 in conference play. Detroit Mercy is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Antoine Davis is averaging 26.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Titans. Anderson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

