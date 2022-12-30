Anderson leads FGCU against Jacksonville after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-81 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Anderson shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Dolphins are 3-4 in road games. Jacksonville is the top team in the ASUN giving up only 58.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Eagles and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles.

Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article