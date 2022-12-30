Anderson leads FGCU against Jacksonville after 22-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-3)
The Dolphins are 3-4 in road games. Jacksonville is the top team in the ASUN giving up only 58.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.
The Eagles and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles.
Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dolphins.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Dolphins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.