Anderson leads Loyola Marymount against BYU after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BYU Cougars (12-5, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (11-5, 1-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces the BYU Cougars after Jalin Anderson scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-72 loss to the Pacific Tigers. The Lions are 7-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 2-0 against conference opponents. BYU leads the WCC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 3.3.

The Lions and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Traore is averaging 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article