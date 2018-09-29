MURRAY, Ky. — Drew Anderson passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score and Murray State picked up its first win of the season, holding off Tennessee-Martin 45-38 in the Racers’ Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.

Anderson hooked up with DeQuan Dallas for a 37-yard TD on the Racers’ first possession and hit Jensen Feggins for a 5-yard score that gave Murray State a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

The Skyhawks (1-4, 1-1) pulled within 14-10 midway through the second quarter on Dresser Winn’s 4-yard TD toss to Terry Williams, but the Racers (1-3, 1-0) exploded for 17 points in the final seven minutes to take a 31-10 lead at halftime.

Murray State upped its lead to 45-24 in the fourth quarter when Quincy Williams picked off a pass from Winn and raced 82 yards for a TD.

UTM scored on Winn’s 2-yard run and Jaimiee Bowe’s 1-yard plunge on back-to-back possessions late in the final quarter. But Murray State recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock when D.J. Penick ran 32 yards on third-and-10 for a victory-clinching first down.

Winn completed 33 of 52 passes for 331 yards and two scores for the Skyhawks.

