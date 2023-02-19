Anderson leads SE Louisiana over Texas A&M-Commerce 78-76

COMMERCE, Texas — Boogie Anderson scored a career-high 24 points and hit a jumper at the buzzer in overtime to rally Southeast Louisiana to a 78-76 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.
Jerome Brewer Jr. finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lions of A&M (11-17, 7-7). Reserve Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 12 points and JJ Romer Rosario scored 11. Demarcus Demonia and Kalen Williams pitched in with 10 points apiece.
Matthew Strange buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation — with an assist from Anderson — to send the game to overtime tied at 70.
